LEWES, Del. — The City of Lewes has postponed its inaugural 2026 State of the Community Forum due to impending snow, icy roads, and extreme cold temperatures across Delaware next week.
Originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 27, the event has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lewes Elementary School, located at 820 Savannah Road.
People who planned to attend are encouraged to continue registering and submitting questions online. The Event Registration Page will remain open until the new date. While there will be an in-person option and a livestream, attendees are strongly encouraged to submit questions in advance, as there will be limited opportunities for live questions, and the livestream will not be interactive.
This marks the first-ever State of the Community Forum hosted by the City of Lewes and its community partners, aiming to provide updates, share insights, and strengthen collaboration across sectors.