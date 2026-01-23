MILFORD, Del. - An 81-year-old woman died early Monday morning after being hit by a car on North Rehoboth Boulevard near Perdue Farms. The woman was identified as Marie Therese Santilma of Magnolia by the Milford Police Department.
Milford Police said a deadly crash happened around 6:32 a.m. on Jan. 19. Police said a 2024 BMW X3 was driving north on North Rehoboth Blvd when, for unknown reasons, Santilma entered the travel lane and was struck by the car.
First responders arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures before transporting the woman to a nearby hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead.
The 75-year-old driver was not hurt and the road was closed for about two and a half hours while police investigated the crash.
Milford Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to contact Cpl. G. Smith at (302) 422-8081. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or online.