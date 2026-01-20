LEWES, Del. - A radiation oncologist who works in Sussex County has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts related to child pornography, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced.
Samuel Birer, 35, a radiation oncologist with Delmarva Radiation Services who contracts with Beebe Healthcare, was charged with 25 felony counts of dealing in child pornography following an investigation by the Delaware Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The task force, made up of members of the Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Justice, began investigating after receiving multiple cyber tips from Google indicating that accounts associated with Birer contained child sexual abuse material, authorities said. Investigators executed search warrants on the accounts and identified additional material.
“The evidence in this investigation is shocking and abhorrent,” Jennings said in a statement. “There is absolutely nothing more important than protecting our children.”
Birer has been employed by Delmarva Radiation Services since October 2025 and sees patients at the Beebe South Coastal Cancer Center in Millville and the Beebe Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach. Authorities said there is no evidence that the alleged crimes are connected to his work as a medical professional, and investigators are not aware of any local victims. Birer is not accused of contacting a child.
Birer was arraigned and committed to Sussex County Correctional Institution on $625,000 cash bail.
Authorities emphasized that the charges are allegations and that Birer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.