DELMARVA- A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the entire region beginning 7 pm Saturday until 7 am Monday.
Today will feature partly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures holding in the mid 40s. Conditions change quickly this evening as the front moves through, with temperatures dropping sharply overnight into the single digits and teens. Wind chills will fall below zero in many areas.
A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Saturday, with wind chill values expected as low as 8 degrees below zero.
Saturday will remain bitterly cold, with increasing cloud cover and highs only in the low 20s, setting the stage for a significant winter storm expected to impact Delmarva beginning Saturday night.
A major winter storm is forecast to move into the area Saturday night through early Monday afternoon, bringing significant impacts from accumulating snow, sleet and freezing rain. Precipitation is expected to spread into the region from southwest to northeast overnight Saturday night, beginning as all snow due to very cold air at the surface and throughout the atmosphere. As moisture deepens toward daybreak Sunday, snowfall may become moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour Sunday morning.
During the day Sunday, warmer air moving in aloft may create a “warm nose” in the atmosphere, allowing snow to mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain, especially across portions of the Eastern Shore and Mid-Shore of Maryland.
Sleet and freezing rain could reduce snow totals in some areas but create additional hazards, including slick travel and the potential for tree damage and power outages. Ice accretion over a quarter-inch is possible in parts of the Eastern Shore and Mid-Shore.
The Delmarva coast could also see a marine influence later Sunday, potentially causing precipitation to mix with or change to plain rain, though substantial snow is still expected before any changeover occurs.
Forecast snow totals currently range from 7 to 10 inches for much of the region, with mixing likely limiting totals in some areas. Along the Delaware coast and south toward Ocean City and Assateague, totals are projected around 3 to 6 inches.
As the storm begins to pull away Sunday night into early Monday, colder air is expected to filter back in, which may change precipitation back to all snow for most areas with additional accumulations possible.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for the entire area from Saturday night through early Monday afternoon.
After the storm exits, arctic air will remain locked in across Delmarva into late next week. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing across much of the area through Thursday, with many locations struggling to get out of the low 20s. Breezy conditions Monday and Tuesday will add to the danger, with wind chills likely dropping below zero areawide Monday and Tuesday night, and wind chills holding in the single digits during the day.
This prolonged stretch of cold could be dangerous for anyone spending extended time outdoors without proper clothing, and additional cold weather headlines may be needed next week.
