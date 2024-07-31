LEWES, Del. - Sussex County locals can look forward to increased workforce housing options. On July 31, developer Ocean Atlantic is set to host a groundbreaking ceremony for Dutchman's Harvest. According to the developer, this new workforce housing project is behind The Lodge at Historic Lewes.
This is in the area between Savannah Road and Kings Highway. The development is set to bring 140 multi-family homes to the area and says the houses will feature modern architectural designs with a single-floor layout.
Ocean Atlantic confirmed that the homes are reserved for full-time workers in Sussex County, requiring at least one household member to work an average of 30 hours a week annually. While 98 units will have no income qualifications, the Milford Housing Authority will sell up to 42 units at the cost of construction to income-qualified households.
Dutchman's Harvest was initially proposed by developers Ocean Atlantic back in 2021. The project is moving forward, with the groundbreaking scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. This development marks a milestone as Ocean Atlantic says it is the first of its kind in the area.