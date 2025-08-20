LEWES, Del.- Volunteers in Lewes tied teal ribbons around the city Wednesday as part of a national campaign to raise awareness for ovarian cancer.
The effort, known as Turn the Town Teal, aims to spark conversations during September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
There is currently no early detection test for ovarian cancer, which makes education about symptoms critical, organizers said.
“Whether it’s bloating, difficulty using the bathroom, or abdominal pain, the symptoms can seem small and easy to dismiss,” said Sally Oberle, Delaware Ovarian Cancer Foundation vice president of special projects. “And that’s why it’s so deadly — there’s no way at this point to detect ovarian cancer.”
For survivors like Jan Gilmore, raising awareness is personal. Gilmore was diagnosed in 2013 and underwent surgery and chemotherapy. She says ovarian cancer affects more than many people realize.
“It’s not just women,” Gilmore said. “It can be infants, children, teenagers and women in their 80's.”
Organizers say the teal ribbons serve as a visual reminder to encourage questions, conversations and awareness. Volunteers also hand out brochures to local businesses with information on symptoms and support resources.
Volunteers plan to continue the campaign in other communities, with teal ribbons going up in Milton, Rehoboth Beach and Dover.