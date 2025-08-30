LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Yacht Club, along with United States Optimist Dinghy Association (USODA), has announced that they are hosting the 2025 Optimist Atlantic Coast Championship.
According to The Lewes Yacht Club, the USODA is a national organization dedicated to promoting and managing Optimist dinghy sailing in the US and organizes events like the National Championships, team races and international competitions.
They say they are expecting 160 boats from all over the east coast and the top 25 percent of the championship gold and silver boats will qualify to participate in the 2026 Optimist Team Trials. The regional championship has sailors coming from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Texas.
This event is schedule for Sept. 6-7. To register or for more information, visit the website.