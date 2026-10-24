SALISBURY, Md. - The Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester county health departments will host Lights in the Night, a suicide prevention and memorial event, Saturday, Oct. 24, in Salisbury.
According to organizers, the free event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at WinterPlace Park, 6737 Blue Ribbon Road.
Activities include personal stories, a dance performance by Salisbury Dance Academy, a memorial walk, a candlelight vigil and access to grief and crisis resources. Complimentary glow items and refreshments will also be available.
Organizers are accepting photos and messages for the event’s memorial wall honoring loved ones lost to suicide.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 for free, confidential support.