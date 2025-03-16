DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition hosted its annual Lights of Life Gala on March 1 at Bally’s Dover, welcoming 460 attendees for an evening of fundraising. This year’s theme, “A Night in Paris,” aimed to honor survivors while raising funds for breast cancer education and support services, said DBCC.
“As a two-time survivor, I can attest to the profound mental and physical impact of breast cancer,” said Linda Marquess, DBCC’s board vice president. “For 34 years, DBCC has been a lifeline, offering education, support, and hope. The Lights of Life Gala is critical, fueling our life-saving work across Delaware.”
The event featured a Survivor Showcase highlighting nine local survivors who shared their experiences and the role DBCC has played in their journeys. CEO Francesca Vogel praised their courage, “Our survivors’ stories and their courage through their breast cancer journey truly inspire our vital work throughout Delaware and make the Gala so meaningful.”
The evening featured a lively atmosphere with Master of Ceremonies Chelsea Clark and DJ Brian K. Hall keeping spirits high. Governor Matt Meyer and his son Levi attended to show their support, along with Senator Dave Wilson and auctioneer David Skocik, who helped raise additional funds.