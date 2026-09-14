MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 30-year-old Lincoln man on felony drug and traffic charges after a police pursuit ended in a crash near Milton Sunday afternoon.
Police said a trooper saw a Maserati Levante speeding north on Route 1 near Deep Branch Road at about 1:25 p.m. Sept. 13. The trooper tried to stop the car, but police said the driver sped away.
According to DSP, the Maserati was driving recklessly at high speeds along Route 1 and several nearby roads during the pursuit. The chase ended when the Maserati crashed into a Nissan Rogue at Union Street Extended and Route 1.
Police identified the driver of the Maserati as Jaquell McDonald, 30, from Lincoln. State police said McDonald ran away after the crash and was seen getting rid of about 60.76 grams of cocaine. Troopers took him into custody.
During a search of the Maserati, police said they found about 46.75 grams of marijuana, $5,696 in suspected drug proceeds and fake Arizona and Nevada driver’s licenses.
The Nissan was occupied by a 65-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both from Pennsylvania. Police said both had minor injuries and declined transportation to the hospital.
The road was closed for an extended period while police investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
McDonald was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, said police. After he was released, police took him to Delaware State Police Troop 7.
McDonald was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, attempted tampering with physical evidence, disregarding a police officer’s signal, two counts