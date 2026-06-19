GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly three-car crash that killed a Lincoln man on Friday morning.
According to DSP, the crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on June 19 on Old Furnace Road west of Rementer Road. Police said a Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on Old Furnace Road when it crossed the center line for reasons that remain under investigation. The pickup truck sideswiped a westbound Toyota Sienna before continuing east and striking a westbound Nissan Rogue head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 52-year-old Lincoln man, was pronounced dead at the scene. DSP are withholding his name until family members are notified. A 50-year-old Georgetown woman was driving the Toyota and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan, a 33-year-old Seaford man, was flown by the DSP Aviation Section to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police said Old Furnace Road was closed for about four hours while troopers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266. Information can also be provided through a private message to Delaware State Police on Facebook or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.