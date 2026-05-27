MILFORD, Del. - Milford-based Puerto Rican author Melanie Figueroa announced she will host a launch event for her new bilingual children's book, "My Super Dog", or "Mi Súper Perro," at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at My Sister’s Fault bakery in Milford, celebrating a story about self-acceptance and confidence aimed at young readers.
Written in English and Spanish for children ages 4-6, the book follows Maya and her dog Mickey. In the story, Maya and Mickey share joyful days filled with laughter and hope until Maya comes home from school feeling sad after being considered "different." A surprising discovery about Mickey helps her see things in a new way, delivering a meaningful message that resonates with both children and families.
"For me, this book is both a privilege and a purpose—an opportunity to plant a seed that will grow across generations. It speaks not only to children, but also to the inner child that lives within every adult," Figueroa said.
The event will feature a live reading, book signing, and family-friendly activities.
The book was nominated for Best Children’s Book Cover by the Spanish Evangelical Publishers Association.
Figueroa previously published "Oliver and The Magic Door," or "Oliver y La Puerta Mágica," in 2021.