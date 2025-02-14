DELAWARE - Three local law enforcement officers have been selected to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Final Leg for the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. Special Olympics Delaware announced Friday that Major Pete Sawyer, retired Captain Danny Hall and Captain Kris Thompson will represent their community as part of a global team carrying the Flame of Hope through various Italian cities ahead of the Games.
Thompson and Sawyer will serve as Guardians of the Flame, escorting the torch from March 1 to March 8, while Hall will assist as part of the logistics team. Special Olympics Delaware says they join 81 law enforcement officers and eight Special Olympics athletes from around the world chosen for this honor.
The torch relay begins on Feb. 25 with a ceremonial lighting at Zappeion Hall in Athens, Greece, before traveling to Rome for a blessing. From there, the flame will make its way through the Piedmont region of Italy, culminating in its arrival at the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Winter Games on March 8.
"The Torch Run is a symbol of support and unity between law enforcement officers and the Special Olympics community and represents much more than just carrying a torch—it's about championing inclusion, spreading awareness, promoting teamwork, and unity,” said Captain Kristopher Thompson, Commander of Delaware State Police Troop 9. “Having the opportunity to represent Delaware law enforcement during this special occasion is especially significant because it’s about carrying the torch in honor of the state’s commitment to supporting its community, both in law enforcement and through Special Olympics."
The Special Olympics World Winter Games will feature 1,500 athletes from 102 countries competing in eight winter sports disciplines.
For more information on the Games, visit https://www.turin2025.org.