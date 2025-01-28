GEORGETOWN, Del. - Less than a week into his second presidency, Trump rescinded a Biden-Harris policy that created guidelines for ICE raids. This has led to shelters across the state working to provide the homeless with proper identification.
On Oct. 27, 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a memorandum with Guidelines for Enforcement Actions in or Near Protected Areas. According to DHS, the memorandum provided guidance for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement actions in or near areas that require special protection. This went into effect immediately.
In the second paragraph, a number of protected areas were specified which included homeless shelters. This has led to multiple organizations in the state and in Sussex County to works with the homeless to ensure they have proper identification on them in the event there is an ICE raid.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, a DHS spokesperson released a statement on directives expanding law enforcement and ending the abuse of humanitarian parole.
On Friday, Jan. 24, the executive director of Housing Alliance of Delaware emailed homeless programs across Delaware with resources in the event they are approached by an ICE agent.
The resources included a link to a document that provides specific guidance for homeless shelters about things they can do to prepare and respond , including protecting client data, posting signage about private property, etc.
It also included two links with information about expedited removal.
Lastly, a link to a red card. The card is offered in multiple languages.
Trish Hill could be seen talking to people living at the pallet village handing out a red card. One side of the card lists peoples constitutional rights and the other lists what to say in case someone encounters an immigration agent.
"We had a meeting with everybody to kind of calm their nerves," Hill explained.
However, Hill says if ICE were to come to the pallet village, it would not create a problem because she says everyone is here legally. Hill says once the Biden-Harris policy that listed guidelines for ICE raids was rescinded days after Trump was sworn in, thy began checking with people at the pallet village to see what identification they need.
Not because people aren't there legally, but they were concerned that ICE would pick up anyone without an ID.
For those that were able to get state ID's, we took them over to the Georgetown DMV and made sure they had legitimate state ID's. For those who couldn't due to maybe not having a birth certificate, we've contacted DSAMH to help us get temporary cards from them that have their picture and name," said Hill.
DSAMH is the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.
Hill says the number one thing she doesn't want people to do is panic, especially when it's not necessary.
"The best thing we can do is pull together as a community and be prepared if something does happen, but not create hysteria within the community."
CoastTV spoke with Mayor West and Town Manager Gene Dvornick who have both shared they neither of them, as well as the Police Chief are aware of any ICE agents in the Georgetown area.
Local shelters say working to secure ID's is just an extra measure of precaution.