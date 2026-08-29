MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum and Milford Public Library will host a program Sept. 12 exploring the history of duck decoys on the Delmarva Peninsula.
The library says the program begins at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library and will feature renowned duck decoy carver Rich Smoker. He will discuss the regional styles, shapes and painting techniques used to create wooden wildfowl decoys, many of which are now collectible as art.
Smoker has carved thousands of birds and won more than 500 competition ribbons, including more than 100 best-in-show titles. He was also named a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts in 2019.
The program is part of the American History Series, which is held on the second Saturday of each month at the Milford Public Library.