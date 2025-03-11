DELMAR, Del. – A three-truck crash on Sussex Highway Tuesday afternoon resulted in one truck overturning and spilling logs on the roadway.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. on March 11, near Raceway Road. Delaware State Police said that as a Peterbilt tractor-trailer was turning into a parking lot from the right lane, a Freightliner tractor-trailer carrying logs, traveling southbound behind the Peterbilt, failed to slow down and crashed into the turning truck's trailer.
Police said the impact pushed the Freightliner into a Mack tractor-trailer that was traveling in the left lane. The Freightliner then overturned, spilling its logs onto the road. The Peterbilt’s driver, a 27-year-old man from Easton, Maryland, and a 24-year-old passenger from Halethorpe, Maryland, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Freightliner’s driver, a 73-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. The Mack truck’s driver, a 27-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, was not injured.
DSP said the Freightliner’s driver was cited for following too close. The debris was cleared from the highway by about 4:45 p.m.