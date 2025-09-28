DELAWARE. - The Delaware Community Foundation has named Louisa Phillips the recipient of the 2025 First Founder Award through its Fund for Women giving circle.
The award is given annually to a Fund for Women member who demonstrates exceptional generosity, civic or charitable responsibility, and leadership in encouraging philanthropy in Delaware.
“Louisa Phillips embodies the spirit of the First Founder Award through her generosity, leadership, and unwavering dedication to improving lives in Delaware,” said Molly Giordano, FFW Board Chair.
Phillips will receive the award at the First Founders Breakfast on Oct. 15 at Riverfront Events in Wilmington. The event begins at 8 a.m., with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. Registration is required.
Phillips retired in 2017 as senior director of operations for the Cardiovascular Service Line at Bayhealth Medical Center. She began her career as a “tray girl” in the dietary department of Kent General Hospital and held leadership roles in clinical care, human resources and operations.
She holds multiple degrees and currently serves on the DCF board and is a past board member of the Fund for Women, Bayhealth Foundation and Planned Parenthood of Delaware.
Since 1993, the Fund for Women has awarded 457 grants totaling over $4 million to nonprofits serving women and girls in Delaware.