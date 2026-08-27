GEORGETOWN, Del. - Love INC of Mid-Delmarva partnered with First Baptist Church in Georgetown to open a case management office at the beginning of the month serving people in Georgetown and central Sussex County.
The nonprofit says it is already managing 12 cases through the Georgetown location, including seven involving people experiencing homelessness.
"I'm glad to be here so we can help this community at this time," said Karen Selby, the case manager at Love INC's Georgetown office.
Love INC provides case management and connects people with services that include employment and housing assistance.
"I've had neighbors that I've worked with for six months, and we've got them into housing, and then we have ones that have been with us for over a year, almost two years, but they've been housed, but they still want to stay and connect with us," Selby explained. "We actually get housed if they need, resources, how to get a bank account or something. That's something we can help them set up and do too. So, the process can go from 0 to 6 months to 0 to 2 years. It could be longer, but it just it depends on the individual case."
Giovanni Otero, development director for Love INC, said the organization has previously provided services in Georgetown.
"We've been serving at different capacities, but a lot of times it was kind of remotely, but the community has seen the impact that Love INC has had," Otero said.
For Selby, it's a very rewarding job.
"I just wish I could take them all home with me and help them, but just to be there when they, get the key when we deliver them food, when they open up a bank account, when they save money," Selby said. "It's just a blessing from God, there's nothing I do. It just comes from him."
Otero said the new Georgetown office is a response to the homelessness issue the town has faced in recent years.
"As we were approached by churches, there was a need to care for people more deeply rather than just dealing with the surface level issue, but wanting to help people come up with a plan so through case management, which is what they wanted there. We walk alongside people who want to make a change," Otero explained.
Love INC says it works with churches, nonprofits, businesses and other organizations.
"We try to connect people to the immediate food, shower, laundry. There's also clothing needs, but we know that the church and nonprofits and other organizations are already doing that. However, the two that focus on long term change, which is where we feel we are very strong, is why a lot of stakeholders in the community, particularly the church, wanted us to be more present," Otero said.
Selby said she has worked with people through different stages of the case management process.
"I'm glad God let me experience this feeling, and for me to be able to help somebody else," Selby said.
Otero said Love INC has church, business and organizational partners across the area.
"Our mission is to mobilize local churches to transform lives and communities in the name of Christ, and so we have about 100 church partners and over 130 business and organizational partners," Otero said. "We were being asked by the town, by churches, by different stakeholders in the community to open or to be more present in Georgetown."
According to a 2025 impact graphic provided by Love INC, the organization reported 51,345 needs met, 24,418 calls answered and 20,000 volunteer hours. Love INC also reported 21,021 meals or food pantry bags served, 804 case management meetings and 5,511 overnight stays in its Code Purple shelters.
The Love INC graphic shows more than 1,000 people were prevented from homelessness and more than 100 people were assisted with permanent housing. It also listed 99 church partners and more than 120 business partners.
People looking for assistance can call Love INC's Connection Center in Seaford at 302-629-7050 and leave a message explaining what they need. Staff will follow up, according to Love INC.
"To be here in Georgetown, serving under Love INC as the case manager is an opportunity for us to reach more people who have homeless, who need our help, who need us to help them find a job, find a stable housing, to help them come alongside them, help them with a resume, with their social security benefits," Selby said.
Georgetown Mayor Angela Townsend has called for more nonprofits to help Georgetown address homelessness. Townsend told CoastTV the opening of the office is a step in the right direction.
Love INC has also served the Georgetown community through Code Purple since December 2017. The program provides winter shelter for men during cold weather.