MARYLAND - Schools in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties are receiving more than $125,000 in education grants from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.
The foundation awarded $125,558 to 25 schools for 32 programs during its 2026 Education Grants Program. The funding will support projects focused on curriculum enhancement, social-emotional learning, and college and career readiness.
The grants are awarded through a competitive process to public and private schools on the Lower Eastern Shore. Teachers develop the projects based on the needs of their students.
The foundation also recognized April Todd of Salisbury Middle School with the Mary Gay Calcott Award of Excellence and an additional $1,000 grant. Todd was honored for an archaeology program that will help students build scientific literacy and critical-thinking skills through hands-on lessons.
In Wicomico County, East Salisbury Elementary says it will use money to host the GLAM girls after-school program focused on attendance, academics, and mental health as well as purchase handbells to pilot a Bell Ensemble program. Salisbury Middle says it will purchase supplies for an archaeology course for TAD students and host a county-wide spelling bee.
In Worcester County, Pocomoke High says it plans to create a makerspace and collaborative study area in the school library to increase student engagement. Stephen Decatur High says it will pilot the Seahawk Snack Cart run by special education students to boost learning and social interaction. And Worcester Technical High to purchase classroom supplies to support the varying lessons and learning styles of engineering students.
Educators and school districts were recognized during a reception Nov. 12 at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury.