MAGNOLIA, Del. - A Magnolia man has been charged by the Delaware State Police for pointing a gun at students on a school bus.
On June 9, 62-year-old Charles McCombs was riding a motorcycle next to a school bus for Polytech High School, and a student on the bus sprayed him with a water gun, according to police. McCombs then yelled at the students and pointed a gun toward the bus as it drove away.
McCombs was arrested two days later on June 11. He has been charged with six felony counts of aggravated menacing and for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
McComb is in custody of the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $48,000 bond.