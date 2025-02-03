MAGNOLIA, Del. — A Magnolia woman was arrested on felony assault charges after a road rage incident escalated into a physical altercation Thursday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers said the incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the area of North Dupont Highway and West Denney’s Road. Before they arrived, Cheswold police had already taken the accused driver, Zoey Hickman, 24, into custody.
Investigators determined that Hickman, who was driving a Volkswagen Jetta, and a Ford F-150 were involved in a road rage incident. When the two cars came to a stop in traffic, Hickman and a passenger in the Ford, a 73-year-old woman, began arguing from their cars.
As the argument continued, police said the woman stepped out of the Ford and stood next to the Jetta. Hickman also exited her car but failed to put it in park, causing it to move forward. The victim then jumped into the Jetta in an attempt to stop it. At that moment, police said Hickman grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.
Hickman was transported to Troop 9, where police discovered her driver’s license was suspended. She was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and driving while suspended. She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $10,100 unsecured bond.