MAGNOLIA, Del. - A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening after recklessly handling a gun which lead to one woman dead, according to Delaware State Police.
Chase Washington was arrested and taken into custody after troopers responded to a report of a shooting on Sept 30. at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Millchop Lane in Magnolia. In the residence, they discovered a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Washington knew the victim and was handling a loaded handgun in a reckless manner which lead to the gun being discharged and hitting the victim.
Washington was transported to Troop 3 and was charged with "Manslaughter Recklessly Cause the Death of Another Person" and "Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony."
He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $100,000 cash bond.