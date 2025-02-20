LEWES, Del. — A 42-year-old Lewes man has been arrested on multiple charges, including operating a clandestine methamphetamine lab and possessing a gun during the commission of a felony, following a police investigation.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Lewes Police Department officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Beebe Avenue as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Inside, police found a makeshift meth lab, along with numerous chemical compounds, ingredients and equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine.
Officers also discovered a quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a Ruger 9mm handgun, two boxes of 9mm ammunition, and several unidentified substances requiring further testing.
The home’s resident, Zachary Olon, was taken into custody and charged with:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Class B felony)
- Knowingly operating an unlawful clandestine laboratory (Class C felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (Class B misdemeanor)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class B misdemeanor)
Olon remains in custody as the investigation continues.