Lewes Police

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Lewes Police Department officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Beebe Avenue as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

LEWES, Del. — A 42-year-old Lewes man has been arrested on multiple charges, including operating a clandestine methamphetamine lab and possessing a gun during the commission of a felony, following a police investigation.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Lewes Police Department officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Beebe Avenue as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Inside, police found a makeshift meth lab, along with numerous chemical compounds, ingredients and equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Officers also discovered a quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a Ruger 9mm handgun, two boxes of 9mm ammunition, and several unidentified substances requiring further testing.

Zachary Olon

Officers also discovered a quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a Ruger 9mm handgun, two boxes of 9mm ammunition, and several unidentified substances requiring further testing. (Lewes Police Department)

The home’s resident, Zachary Olon, was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Class B felony)
  • Knowingly operating an unlawful clandestine laboratory (Class C felony)
  • Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (Class B misdemeanor)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class B misdemeanor)

Olon remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you