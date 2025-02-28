ELLENDALE, Del. — A 35-year-old man was flown to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out while he was working at a home under construction on Hummingbird Road.
Troopers responded to the site at approximately 12:23 p.m. after receiving a report of an industrial accident. Investigators said the man and a 28-year-old co-worker were installing insulation inside the home when the fire occurred.
According to the preliminary investigation by Delaware State Police, the 35-year-old man moved a coiled-up wire, which uncoiled and struck his tool belt, where he was carrying a flammable cleaner. The impact with the live wire caused his shirt to catch on fire.
The 28-year-old co-worker acted quickly, removing the burning shirt and putting out the fire before calling 911. The injured man was then flown to an area hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released and the investigation remains ongoing.