LEWES, Del. — A 27-year-old Lewes man died early Sunday in a single-car crash, and Delaware State Police are investigating.
The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Wil King Road just south of Kendale Road, police said. A Dodge Ram driving south left the roadway for unknown reasons, entered a ditch, overturned onto its roof and hit a tree, according to DSP.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and taken to a local hospital, where he died. Authorities are withholding his name pending notification of family.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at (302) 703-3266 or provide tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers.