Deadly Crash

A 27-year-old Lewes man died early Sunday after his pickup truck left the road, overturned and struck a tree, according to police.

LEWES, Del. — A 27-year-old Lewes man died early Sunday in a single-car crash, and Delaware State Police are investigating.

The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Wil King Road just south of Kendale Road, police said. A Dodge Ram driving south left the roadway for unknown reasons, entered a ditch, overturned onto its roof and hit a tree, according to DSP.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and taken to a local hospital, where he died. Authorities are withholding his name pending notification of family.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at (302) 703-3266 or provide tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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