CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge man was arrested on Saturday Feb. 22 at approximately 10:18 p.m. at Race Street and Cedar Street on suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
Cambridge police officers observed the driver failing to maintain his car on the appropriate side of the road and pulled him over.
Officers identified the driver as Richard Eric Romo, 50, from Hurlock. Upon approaching the car, an officer noticed both the smell of alcohol as well as various open alcoholic beverages scattered in Romo's car.
Officers said that Romo refused to comply with orders to exit the car, even after he was told that he was under arrest. Police had to remove Romo from the car, where he began to resist arrest. Even after being placed under arrest and transported to the Cambridge Police Department for processing, Romo continued to be uncooperative.
Romo has been charged with 16 crimes, including DUI, resisting arrest, negligent driving and driving on a suspended license. Romo is being held without bond.