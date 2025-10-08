LEWES, Del. - The National League for Nursing has named Beebe Healthcare's Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing a 2025 Center of Excellence in Nursing Education.
The National League for Nursing is a professional organization that honors higher education programs, teaching hospitals, and clinical sites that exemplify standards of excellence in nursing education. It recognizes the teaching strategies and the evidence-based practices that ultimately help their students optimize their learning experiences.
The National League for Nursing first honored the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing back in 2021 with the schools first Center of Excellence designation. The current 2025 designation remains active through 2030.
Karen Pickard from the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing & Clinical Professional Development, says they have worked incredibly hard to build a comprehensive program at the school and that they have continuously invested in state-of-the art facilities, technologies, and resources to create a learning experience that will form the next generation of nurses.
"Being named a Center of Excellence by the National League for Nursing affirms that our approach is the right one, and is positioning Beebe as a leader in the delivery of comprehensive, outcomes-centered nursing education," said Pickard.