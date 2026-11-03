DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Republican Mark Lewis has won the general election for Dorchester County sheriff, defeating Democrat Christine LaMonica. Lewis won with 6,885 votes, while LaMonica received 3,866 votes.
Lewis, a retired Cambridge police chief, has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. He is a U.S. Army Reserve veteran and a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Throughout his career, Lewis served in several law enforcement positions, including patrol officer, narcotics investigator, detective, supervisor, deputy chief and chief of police.
His experience includes overseeing criminal investigations, managing departmental operations and working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
As Cambridge police chief, Lewis was responsible for managing budgets, overseeing officer training and developing community policing initiatives.
Throughout his campaign, Lewis has focused on increasing patrol staffing, modernizing the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and improving emergency communications.
His priorities include strengthening recruitment and retention at the county's 911 center, updating training and technology, and establishing a transparent, merit-based promotion process.
Lewis has also advocated for competitive pay for deputies, emergency communications personnel and civilian staff.
His campaign has emphasized departmental accountability, employee morale and improving relationships between law enforcement and Dorchester County residents.