MARYLAND- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared Nov. 20-27 Farm-City Week, recognizing the connection between the state's farms, businesses, and communities that bring locally produced food to consumers.
Maryland has more than 12,600 farms covering nearly 2 million acres. Agriculture contributes approximately $8.25 billion annually to the state's economy, supporting jobs, businesses and food production.
“During Farm-City Week we recognize the critical work Maryland farms do to support our urban economies and communities,” Moore said. He encouraged Marylanders to buy local as they prepare holiday meals.
Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks also urged people to visit local farms, farmers markets and stores during the holiday season.
“When we buy local, we’re doing more than putting delicious food on the table. We’re supporting farm families, strengthening our communities and investing in the future of Maryland agriculture,” Atticks said.
Farm-City Week has been nationally recognized since 1957 during the week leading up to Thanksgiving.