MARYLAND - Maryland is awarding $14.7 million to 13 local school systems through the second round of the Grow Your Own Educators Grant Program.
Gov. Wes Moore announced the awards as part of the state's effort to expand teacher preparation pathways for non-licensed school employees and address educator vacancies. The grants will support 845 educators statewide in becoming fully licensed while continuing to work in their schools.
“I want Maryland to have the best public schools in the nation, so we are committed to tackling barriers to entry for educators without the burden of debt,” said Moore. “The Grow Your Own Educators Grant addresses the teacher vacancy gap and ensures our students receive the world class education they deserve by building pathways to work, wages and wealth for the professionals already dedicated to their service.”
The largest grants will go to public school systems in Anne Arundel County, which will receive $3.6 million. Frederick County will receive $3.1 million and St. Mary’s County will receive $3 million.
The Charles and Howard county school systems will each receive about $1.5 million. Seven Eastern Shore school districts will share approximately $1.1 million through a consortium, with Worcester County Public Schools set to receive $829,234 of the share.
“Grow Your Own initiatives help Maryland schools cultivate the next generation of educators from within their own communities,” said Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “By investing in local talent, we are building sustainable, diverse teacher pipelines that will strengthen student learning and support every child’s success.”
The second round focuses on high-need areas, including special education and early childhood education. Several programs also include targeted recruitment efforts aimed at increasing diversity in Maryland's educator workforce.
Anne Arundel, Frederick, Howard and St. Mary’s counties said they will establish pathways to help paraeducators and education support professionals earn degrees and teacher licenses. The Eastern Shore consortium will provide an in-district pathway for conditionally certified teachers to complete requirements for full licensure.
Earlier this year, Moore announced $19 million in Grow Your Own awards to 13 local school systems. Those awards included Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties. In all, 16 Maryland school districts have received Grow Your Own Educators grants.
The program was expanded through the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act, which Moore signed last year. The law includes measures designed to address the state's teacher shortage through recruitment efforts and debt-free pathways to teacher licensure.