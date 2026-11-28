MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its Boat Act Advisory Committee through Dec. 7.
The committee represents Maryland waterways users and advises the Department of Natural Resources on boating regulations, technology and public concerns.
Applicants should have expert knowledge of and demonstrated interest in boating, typically through experience with boating-related organizations or government agencies, according to the committee.
The committee says it will be meeting five to six times a year, members serve three-year terms and may apply for reappointment.
Interested applicants can apply online by Dec. 7.