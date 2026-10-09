MARYLAND - Due to recent weather conditions that have impacted fall planting operations, the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is extending several key deadlines for its fall cover crop grant program.
The extensions are designed to assist participating farmers in successfully planting their crops, satisfying grant requirements and protecting local water quality.
The revised deadlines apply to the following seeding methods and crop varieties, moving the original Oct. 10. cutoff date to the following:
Aerial Seeding: Extended to Oct. 15, 2026
Incorporated Seeding Incentives: Extended to Oct. 15, 2026
Oats and Mixes (containing legumes and/or brassicas): Extended to Oct. 15, 2026