MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will celebrate nearly $4 million in NourishMD Grants to 44 organizations across the state to increase fresh food options in Maryland.
The ceremony will take place on July 27 at the MD Department of Housing and Community Development from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The event includes Secretary Jake Day from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Secretary Kevin Atticks from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, and Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani from the Maryland Department of Health.