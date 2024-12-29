MARYLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is urging locals and visitors to stay vigilant for cold-stunned aquatic wildlife as water temperatures drop sharply this season. Cold-stunning occurs when sudden or prolonged cold temperatures leave sea turtles and marine mammals lethargic, unable to swim or function properly.
According to DNR, the phenomenon is most common in late autumn and early winter, especially following rapid temperature changes within 24 hours. People who encounter cold-stunned wildlife are encouraged to contact the Stranding Hotline at 800-628-9944 to report sightings.
According to the department, the Atlantic Coast sees thousands of cases annually. As of Dec. 12, a total of 858 cold-stunned sea turtles have been reported nationwide, with the majority—more than 700—found in Massachusetts waters.
Cold-stunned turtles may appear motionless or floating but are often still alive and can recover with proper care. Maryland’s Stranding Network members are specially trained to handle and rehabilitate affected animals, ensuring they can return to the wild safely.
For more information about cold-stunning or to learn how to help protect marine wildlife, visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ website.