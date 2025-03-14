MARYLAND- Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna K. Miller met with the Governor’s Interfaith Council to discuss ways to support communities impacted by federal workforce reductions and funding changes.
During the discussion, Moore emphasized the role of faith leaders in assisting with economic challenges.
“Faith leaders are community anchors—they are the ones closest to the challenges, and so they are the ones closest to the solutions,” Moore said.
Maryland has a large federal workforce, making layoffs a concern for many workers and families. Miller reaffirmed the state’s commitment to helping affected employees navigate career transitions.
“Few states feel the impact of federal layoffs as deeply as Maryland,” Miller said. “But we stand strong, knowing resilience comes through community and action. Our administration is committed to supporting federal workers, and we’re proud to activate the Interfaith Council.”
The Moore-Miller administration has expanded online job resources and partnered with organizations to host career fairs. This week, Miller attended a career transition fair in Prince George’s County that drew over 700 federal employees. Last week, Moore participated in a virtual workshop hosted by the Maryland Department of Labor for former federal employees and contractors with more than 250 attendees.
According to the Gov. Moore’s office, since Jan. 21, Maryland has seen more than 1,000 Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employee claims.