Chicken Coop

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire was reported at 5:43 a.m. on Nov. 22, when a passerby noticed flames coming from the 500-foot by 40-foot structure. (Maryland State Fire Marshal)

WILLARDS, Md. - A structure fire early Friday morning destroyed a large commercial chicken house on New Hope Road, resulting in the deaths of approximately 20,000 chickens.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire was reported at 5:43 a.m. on Nov. 22, when a passerby noticed flames coming from the 500-foot by 40-foot structure. The Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire with 45 firefighters on scene. Crews brought the fire under control in 30 minutes.

The property, owned by Mark and Brittany Pugh, sustained an estimated $100,000 in structural damage and $75,000 in content loss. The farm had a contract with Amick Farms to raise the chickens that died in the fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you