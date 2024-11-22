WILLARDS, Md. - A structure fire early Friday morning destroyed a large commercial chicken house on New Hope Road, resulting in the deaths of approximately 20,000 chickens.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire was reported at 5:43 a.m. on Nov. 22, when a passerby noticed flames coming from the 500-foot by 40-foot structure. The Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire with 45 firefighters on scene. Crews brought the fire under control in 30 minutes.
The property, owned by Mark and Brittany Pugh, sustained an estimated $100,000 in structural damage and $75,000 in content loss. The farm had a contract with Amick Farms to raise the chickens that died in the fire.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.