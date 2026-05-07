SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Folk Festival will not take place in 2026 because of funding challenges following what the city described as "a difficult sponsorship and grant cycle."
The city said after evaluating available resources, they determined they could not produce the event at the level the community has come to expect.
“This was not an easy decision,” said Caroline O’Hare, Events & Culture Manager for the City of Salisbury. “The folk festival has become a meaningful tradition for our community—bringing people together through music, dance, food, and shared experiences. We are incredibly proud of what has been built over the years.”
The Maryland Folk Festival began as the National Folk Festival and has brought tens of thousands of people to downtown Salisbury annually, according to the city. The event featured nationally recognized performers as well as regional artists and cultural traditions.
City leaders said the festival became a major part of Salisbury’s arts and culture programming while also helping drive activity for downtown businesses.
The city thanked sponsors, volunteers, artists, local businesses and city employees who helped support the festival over the past decade.
The Salisbury Arts, Business, and Culture Department said it plans to continue offering arts and cultural programming, besides the Maryland Folk Festival.
“We’re taking this time to reflect and look ahead,” said O’Hare. “Our goal is to continue building meaningful experiences for our community in new and thoughtful ways. We’re already beginning conversations around future community-centered programming and exploring what a new event in Fall 2027 could look like for Salisbury.”