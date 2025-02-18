ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland House Republicans are supporting the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to send California’s Clean Cars waiver to Congress for review, a move that could impact the state’s transition to zero-emission vehicles.
The EPA’s decision, backed by the Trump Administration, could lead to the repeal of California’s authority to set stricter emissions standards than the federal government. Since the same Clean Air Act waiver allows the state of Maryland to enforce the program, which goes into effect starting Model Year 2027, this California decision directly impacts Marylanders.
Maryland’s Emission Standards at Stake
House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy welcomed the decision to review the waiver, saying, “This is an important first step in restoring logic and balance to our state’s emission standards. The Californification of Maryland that began decades ago must end. Marylanders cannot afford these expensive ultra-liberal policies.”
Maryland first aligned with California’s Clean Cars standard in 2007. In 2023, Gov. Wes Moore adopted the California Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) and Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rules, requiring all new passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs sold in Maryland to be zero-emission by 2035. The ACT also mandates specific sales targets for zero-emission medium and heavy-duty trucks.
House Chief Deputy Whip Wayne Hartman criticized Maryland’s reliance on California’s policies, saying, “It was an unconscionable decision to surrender our duty to decide important Maryland policies to unelected bureaucrats in California. These decisions have impacted Maryland families and Maryland businesses; they should not be made in California.”
Support for Clean Air Regulations
However, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and a coalition of 16 attorneys general and three cities are defending California’s Clean Air Act waivers, arguing they are crucial for public health and combating climate change.
“Clean air is essential to Marylanders’ health and well-being,” Brown said. “Because air pollution does not respect state lines, attorneys general from across the country must work together to reduce smog, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and keep Americans safe. Our Office will use all the resources available to us to protect Marylanders from the dangerous health impacts of poor air quality.”
Brown and other state leaders contend that transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and that tougher emissions standards will significantly reduce harmful pollutants linked to respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular problems, and cancer. The attorneys general are supporting California’s authority in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, where the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is challenging the waivers.
Under the ACC II rules, automakers must sell an increasing number of zero-emission vehicles each year, with a target of 80% by 2035. The rules also allow for 20 percent of new sales to be plug-in hybrids. California’s Omnibus regulation, covered under the same waiver, enforces stricter nitrogen oxide standards for conventional heavy-duty trucks.
Congressional Review Underway
In late January, Maryland House Republicans sent a letter to the Trump Administration urging the EPA to revoke California’s waiver. On Friday, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin officially sent the waiver to Congress for review under the Congressional Review Act, a process that could lead to its repeal.
House Minority Leader Jason Buckel said the review was a step toward rolling back the regulations. “We will continue to work with the Trump Administration and our federal partners to lift this burden on Marylanders,” Buckel said.
If California’s waiver is rescinded, Maryland would revert to federal emission standards under the Clean Air Act, potentially reversing the state’s planned transition to zero-emission vehicles.
What’s Next?
The Congressional Review Act gives lawmakers the ability to overturn federal regulations, but any repeal effort would need approval from both the House and Senate, as well as the president’s signature. Meanwhile, Attorney General Brown and his coalition continue to defend the waivers in court, arguing that stricter emissions standards benefit public health and encourage technological innovation.