MARYLAND- The Maryland House Republican Caucus has sent a letter to President Trump requesting he direct the Environmental Protection Agency to rescind California’s waiver under the Clean Air Act. The lawmakers argue that doing so would prevent Maryland from enforcing a ban on the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles.
In the letter, the Republican lawmakers criticized Maryland’s decision to adopt California’s vehicle emissions standards, which aim to phase out gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035.
They contend that the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) rule, which takes effect with model year 2027, will have a negative impact on Maryland’s car dealerships and consumers.
“The ACCII rule will have a devastating impact on Maryland’s car dealerships and our vehicle-purchasing consumers as its requirements are simply unattainable,” the letter states. “Auto manufacturers are significantly reducing their production of EVs as they are not what most Americans are buying.”
The lawmakers argue that the mandate, which requires 43% of vehicles shipped to Maryland dealerships to be electric by 2026, does not align with consumer demand. They also raised concerns about limited charging infrastructure, higher vehicle costs and reduced inventory at Maryland dealerships compared to neighboring states.
Governor Wes Moore allowed Maryland to automatically adopt California’s ACCII rule in 2023, a move the Republican lawmakers claim puts the state’s economy and consumers at a disadvantage.
They also criticized the Democratic supermajority in the General Assembly for supporting additional California-style environmental regulations.
“As you have previously indicated a desire as President to roll back California’s environmental extremism, we ask, on behalf of Maryland’s car dealerships and Maryland’s drivers, to end California’s waiver of preemption under the Clean Air Act,” the letter concludes.
The letter was signed by House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel, House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy, Assistant Minority Leader April Rose, and Chief Deputy Minority Whip Wayne Hartman.
Maryland is among several states, including Delaware, that have aligned their vehicle emissions standards with California’s policies.