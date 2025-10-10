MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has allocated $36.8 million in federal and state funds for 13 projects to create or preserve 1,275 affordable, energy-efficient rental units across Maryland.
“The creation of affordable housing is not just about building shelter, but about building legacy,” said Governor Wes Moore. “These projects will make it possible for more families to stay in the communities they love, for more seniors to age with dignity, and for more people to live closer to where they work.”
The announcement supports Gov. Moore’s Housing Starts Here executive order and recent housing legislation designed to address Maryland’s ongoing affordability and availability crises.
Maryland Housing Secretary Jake Day said the funding represents a significant step forward in achieving those goals. “Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and Rental Housing Program funds play an important role in the state’s effort to address the housing shortage and provide high-quality, energy-efficient, affordable housing for Marylanders,” Day said. “This work directly supports the Governor’s executive order, which directs the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to work in partnership to move faster to build new homes, make housing more affordable, and create a housing market that is more competitive.”
According to the state, the 13 projects will utilize both 9% and non-competitive 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to build or preserve a total of 1,275 units—660 of which will be awarded competitively and 615 through “twinned” projects that combine both credit types.
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen praised the state’s continued investment in affordable housing. “The rising cost of housing weighs heavy on far too many Maryland families,” Van Hollen said. “With support from our investments in the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, Maryland is expanding affordable housing and building more homes for families across the state.”
Under the 2025 Qualified Allocation Plan, signed by Gov. Moore earlier this year, a portion of the funding must be allocated to Permanent Supportive Housing projects, and 15% of competitively funded units must serve people experiencing homelessness.