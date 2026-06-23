MARYLAND - Maryland voters cast ballots Tuesday in the state’s primary election, with several races beginning to take shape ahead of November.
In the governor’s race, incumbent Democratic Gov. Wes Moore was leading his primary with 269,911 votes, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections. Moore, who has served as governor since 2023, is seeking a second term.
On the Republican side, Dan Cox was leading the GOP primary with 64,832 votes. Ed Hale was behind him with 53,624 votes, according to unofficial state results. If those leads hold, Moore and Cox would face each other in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In the comptroller’s race, Democratic Comptroller Brooke Lierman had 259,561 votes. Republican Sonya Dunn had 107,384 votes, according to unofficial state results.
In the attorney general’s race, Democratic Attorney General Anthony Brown had 278,372 votes. Republican James Rutledge III had 114,124 votes, according to unofficial state results.
On the Eastern Shore, incumbent Republican Congressman Andy Harris was leading the GOP primary in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District with 44,010 votes. Harris has represented the district since 2011.
On the Democratic side of the 1st District race, Dan Schwartz was leading with 11,303 votes. Randi White was behind him with 9,134 votes. If the leads hold, Schwartz would face Harris in November.
The 1st District includes Maryland’s Eastern Shore, including Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties, and stretches north into other parts of the state.
The Maryland State Board of Elections says results are unofficial until certified.