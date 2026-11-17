MARYLAND- Maryland is competing to bring the proposed U.S. Space Academy to the state, with Gov. Wes Moore announcing a formal proposal that would establish an interim campus at the University of Maryland, College Park, and explore a permanent site near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.
The proposal, announced Nov. 16, brings together the Maryland Department of Commerce, University of Maryland, College Park, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Maryland Economic Development Corporation.
Under the plan, the University of Maryland, College Park, would serve as the Academy's temporary campus while the state explores a permanent location near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore would develop a summer rotational program connected to the Wallops Flight Facility region.
“The U.S. Space Academy belongs in Maryland. Period,” Moore said, pointing to the state's aerospace resources, educational institutions and strategic location.
Maryland's proposal highlights access to major federal agencies, research facilities and private aerospace companies. Potential opportunities for students include exposure to satellite development, spacecraft testing, space operations and national defense programs.
The state's aerospace and aviation industry includes more than 9,000 companies and supports over 172,000 jobs, according to the announcement. The industry generates an estimated $47.7 billion in economic activity.
Maryland's congressional delegation also endorsed the effort, citing the state's combination of academic research, commercial aerospace expertise and military resources.
UMES President Heidi M. Anderson said the partnership could create new opportunities for students, particularly through the university's aviation program and its role as a historically Black university.
The proposal aims to position Maryland as a training center for future space industry and national security leaders as the country's aerospace sector continues to expand.