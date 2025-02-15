MARYLAND - Maryland deer hunters harvested 84,201 deer during the 2024-25 hunting season, marking a 15.9% increase from last year and 10.4% above the five-year average, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The total, recorded between Sept. 6, 2024, and Feb. 4, 2025, included 32,148 antlered and 47,271 antlerless white-tailed deer, along with 2,143 antlered and 2,639 antlerless sika deer.
"Deer hunters across Maryland enjoyed another year in the field as snow and cooler temperatures made for many successful hunts later in the season," Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. "Maryland’s deer population remains healthy, and we thank hunters for their assistance in managing the state’s deer population."
Sunday hunting, permitted in select counties, accounted for 9,459 deer, or 11.2% of the total harvest.
In Region A (Western Maryland), hunters harvested 10,275 deer, up 12.1% from last season. The remainder of the state, Region B, saw a 16.5% increase, with a total of 73,926 deer harvested.
Frederick County recorded the highest white-tailed deer harvest at 6,869, followed by Carroll (5,988), Garrett (5,613), Baltimore (5,239), and Washington (5,066) counties.