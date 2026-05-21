MARYLAND - Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday that the Maryland Energy Administration has launched the first step toward creating the new “Megawatts for Maryland” clean energy auction program, aimed at lowering long-term energy costs and expanding local renewable energy generation.
The administration released a Request for Information seeking feedback from developers, utilities, investors, local governments, community groups and other stakeholders as the state prepares to roll out the program.
“To meet the rising demand for energy in our state, we need everyone at the table,” said Moore. “This Request for Information is an open invitation to innovators and developers to partner with us. Together, we will speed up the deployment of renewable energy we need to create a more affordable energy future for all Marylanders.”
The program was created through the Utility RELIEF Act, which Moore signed into law last week. The initiative will use $100 million from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund to establish an annual bidding process for large-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects across Maryland.
Under the program, grants will be awarded to developers to help offset development and construction costs tied to renewable energy generation and battery storage projects.
The Maryland Energy Administration said the Request for Information will help shape the final structure of the program before a formal Funding Opportunity Announcement is released in fall 2026.
“Governor Moore and the General Assembly are taking a new approach to incentivizing large-scale solar generation and energy storage projects, and stakeholders will play an important role in giving shape to how this program operates,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Kelly Speakes-Backman. “Maryland’s leaders are sending a strong signal to clean energy developers that the state sees them as partners in achieving its affordability, reliability and climate goals, and this RFI speaks to that commitment.”