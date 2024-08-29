MARYLAND- With the Labor Day weekend approaching, the Maryland State Police are urging all drivers to prioritize safety by avoiding impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving.
The agency says doing so would not only protect themselves but other drivers and pedestrians as well. Police have announced that from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, state troopers from all 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols across Maryland. In addition, the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, a specialized unit trained to identify impaired drivers, will be actively working to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatalities.
The Maryland State Police's safety initiatives aim to prevent dangerous driving behaviors through enforcement and community engagement. Alongside their efforts on the road, the police will collaborate with allied law enforcement and state agencies to enhance enforcement and promote awareness through social media outreach.
According to the agency, in the Eastern Region troopers will focus on roadways in Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury. This includes Route 50, Route 301, Route thirteen, and Route 413. The focus remains clear; ensuring a safe holiday weekend for everyone by reducing incidents of impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving across the state.