CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md. - Maryland’s annual summer closure on striped bass fishing in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries begins Saturday, Aug. 1, as officials work to protect the state’s iconic fish during a vulnerable time of year.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is reminding recreational anglers that targeting striped bass is prohibited throughout the bay and tidal tributaries through Aug. 31. The closure was moved to August for the 2026 season to reduce stress on younger, resident striped bass when high summer temperatures increase the risk of fish dying after being caught and released.
The seasonal closure, first implemented in 2020, is intended to help reduce fishing-related mortality and support the Chesapeake Bay striped bass population, which has experienced challenges with spawning success in recent years.
During the closure, DNR officials encourage anglers to pursue other species, including invasive blue catfish and Chesapeake Channa, also known as snakehead. These species can be harvested without bag or size limits, and their removal helps support the health of the Bay’s ecosystem.
DNR also reminds anglers to practice safe catch-and-release methods outside of the closure period and avoid targeting striped bass during extreme heat conditions. Recent stock assessment data found that recreational dead discards, fish that die after being released, accounted for 21% of total fishing-related striped bass deaths in the bay.
The recreational striped bass season will reopen Sept. 1 and run through Dec. 5. During that period, anglers may keep one striped bass per person per day, with a minimum size of 19 inches and a maximum size of 24 inches.