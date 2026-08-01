Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.