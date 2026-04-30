OCEAN CITY, Md. - As the summer season approaches, Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Ocean City officials launched the 2026 Walk Smart, Drive Smart, Bike Smart campaign to help with safety in the town.
"Safety is a critical part of the vacation experience," said Maryland State Highway Administrator Will Pines. "All of us – motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, those on scooters and all roadway users – share a responsibility to be alert and follow the rules of the road to keep themselves, their families and their fellow vacationers safe."
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, this years Walk Smart, Drive Smart, Bike Smart campaign includes aerial banners, billboards, social media, outreach to local businesses and print, radio and bus advertising.
It also includes safety mascot Cheswick the Crab and uses tips to emphasize Maryland’s four Es of traffic safety: engineering, education, enforcement and emergency medical services.
MDOT is urging visitors and residents to acknowledge the following:
Walk Smart -
- Press the crosswalk button before crossing Coastal Highway and all roadways.
- Cross at and within marked crosswalks.
- Look, pay attention and then cross.
- Follow all traffic signal signs and lane markings.
- Make eye contact and be seen by drivers.
Drive Smart -
- Drive sober: Never drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
- Stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. It’s the law in Maryland.
- Slow down. Watch for and yield to pedestrians, especially when turning.
- Keep your eyes on the road.
- Avoid all distractions. It’s illegal to text and use hand-held devices while driving.
- Share the road with bicyclists and give 3 feet of space when passing.
- Check your rearview and/or side mirrors for bikes in the bike lane before turning right.
- Avoid driving in bus lanes.
Bike Smart -
- Stop at all red lights and stop signs.
- Ride in the direction of traffic flow.
- Do not ride on the sidewalk. It’s illegal and dangerous.
- Ride sober. Never ride a bicycle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
- Avoid distractions and pay attention.
- Use bike lights if you are riding after dark.
MDOT is continuing to invest in projects that improve safety and accessibility for Ocean City’s transportation network. The State Highway Administration (SHA) has made numerous safety upgrades to protect walkers and bicyclists in recent years.
"This summer, traffic safety will be a top priority, particularly for those traveling by bicycle and electric scooter," said Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller. "Residents and visitors can expect to see a strong police presence focused on both enforcement and education. Whether it’s reminding drivers to buckle up, addressing distracted or impaired driving, or helping riders stay visible and follow the rules of the road. Our message is simple: enjoy everything Ocean City has to offer, but do so safely and responsibly."