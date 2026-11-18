MARYLAND- With nearly 82 million Americans expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, Maryland transportation leaders are reminding drivers and other travelers to put safety first during the holiday rush.
The Moore-Miller administration and the Maryland Department of Transportation are encouraging people to plan ahead to avoid distractions and allow extra time for their trips.
AAA estimates approximately 73 million people will travel by car nationwide, while another 6 million are expected to fly. Others plan to travel by train, bus or boat.
According to transportation leaders, Maryland has recorded 392 roadway deaths so far this year, prompting transportation leaders to stress the importance of safe driving. Drivers are urged to buckle up, obey speed limits avoid impaired driving and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.
"Safety must always come first," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson.
State leaders say travelers heading to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport should allow at least two hours before departure for parking airline check-in and security screening.
Maryland transportation officials also anticipate heavy highway traffic during the holiday period, particularly Tuesday, Nov. 24, Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 29.
The State Highway Administration plans to suspend non-emergency lane closures from 3 p.m. Nov. 24 until 9 a.m. Nov. 30.
Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions and roadway cameras at Maryland CHART.
Transportation leaders remind drivers to slow down or move over for stopped vehicles along the roadside and to arrange a sober ride rather than driving under the influence.