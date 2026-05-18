MARYLAND - The Maryland State Board of Elections said on Friday that some voters received the wrong party mail-in ballot for the 2026 gubernatorial primary election because of an error by the state’s mail-in ballot vendor.
The elections board said all affected voters who were mailed ballots before May 14, will receive replacement mail-in ballots as the state works with the vendor to correct the problem. Officials said voters who received ballots through web delivery, also known as print-at-home ballots, are not affected.
Even though the issue may have affected only a small number of voters, more than 500,000 voters requested mail-in ballots for the election and must all be issued a replacement, according to the board.
“The State and Local Boards of Elections remain committed to running an election that is verified, secure and accurate. Mail-in voting is an integral facet of the electoral process. With over 500,000 voters requesting mail-in ballots, we want to eliminate any doubt in its integrity or accuracy that is why I have arranged the sending of replacement ballots," said Maryland State Administrator of Elections, Jared DeMarinis.
DeMarinis said election workers are responding to phone calls and emails and will continue providing updates as replacement ballots are sent.
“Every vote matters, your voice will be heard, and our elections will remain verified, open, transparent, and secure.”
Questions can be directed to the Maryland State Board of Elections at info.sbe@maryland.gov or by calling 410-269-2840.