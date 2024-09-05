OCEAN CITY, Md.- A major project to widen Route 90 in Worcester County could be paused as Maryland's draft six-year transportation plan outlines significant cuts to infrastructure funding. The state announced a $1.3 billion decrease in planned transportation spending, which may include halting the long-awaited expansion of Route 90, a key highway running from Route 113 to Ocean City.
Ocean City officials have voiced concerns over the proposed plan, citing Route 90's frequent congestion and its importance as a primary evacuation route for the town. The project has been on the radar for years, but the state's transportation secretary pointed to major budget obstacles despite recent increases in gas taxes and vehicle registration fees.
Worcester County and Ocean City leaders are now working to explore alternative funding options to keep the project alive. Weston Young, the county’s Chief Administration Officer says the county is still, “looking to hear more information from the state probably in the coming months.”
According to officials, the Route 90 expansion is critical for improving safety and accessibility to the popular coastal destination, especially during the busy tourist season. However, with the state prioritizing other projects and grappling with financial constraints, it remains unclear when or if the project will move forward.